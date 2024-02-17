Explaining Duality in people & Tartaria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Time, dimensions, distances, travel, commerce, profit, ego, government & political-persuasions [among many other subjects] are deep subjects which can be confusing unless you look at them at a key angle, & then if your angle changes: understanding can get mixed-up [as in DeepState do-do-shi_]!
Granted: Some will label this video as "crazy talk," but opinions/[lawful] Standing/claims/knowledge are based on individual's experiences throughout a long life---"Some" speak from the mere comforts as permanent "Arm-chair philosophers" ..Or even programming!
http://annavonreitz.com/identitytheftviasubstitution2.pdf
It might help you if you combine this video interpretation of my night's 'Dream-State' with the similar movie "Avatar." The producers of that popular movie must have attempted to deal with the possibility of Seeing-through-the-eyes-of-another!
Dr. Merritt & Gene Decode from Tartaria to Biden to Black Goo - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jPK1MLCN484e/ (Gene's [& Kerry Cassidy's] talk/view on A.I.'s "control" is questionable? It may be mere Satanic =which is without a soul.)
WORLD FIRST: CHEMTRAILS - THE SMOKING GUN!!! GEOENGINEERING CONTRACTS EXPOSED! -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sO7aZosRFJpS/
3+ min. 'Cold Climate Bomb is Coming' -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l83iSbwdNEg&t=200s
I did videos years ago regarding Structured Water =>
https://twitter.com/Thekeksociety/status/1758182886463979612
Also @ 44 min. mark 'Global banking collapse:'
https://www.brighteon.com/2792be9e-a1e4-41f9-b6ea-23d3ff1bbdb0