The Rock Almighty Time To Mandate Fitness!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
13 views • 7 months ago

For two years the previous administration locked us down, told us we could and in some cased should not exercise. Promoted and even celebrated obesity as an attractive way to live, and only satan would approve that message based on what we know is true. Now is the time for the body of Christ to lead the way to a new health standard. One that will help prepare us for any difficulty ahead. The Trump administration is taking this challenge head on and I believe we should use this moment to help MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN. Let's Rock!


STRYPER - Soldiers under command

Put Stryper on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3YDnMFw

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3AGnuWb

RolandRocker

@MrRolando19

https://www.youtube.com/@MrRolando19


Trump says Robert Kennedy Jr. will 'make America healthy again'

Fox News

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3Ysx48g

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3NYOJOR


What the Bible says about stewarding our bodies | Christian Health

Ex Nihilo Health

@ExNihiloHealth

https://www.youtube.com/@ExNihiloHealth


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
