Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Civil Asset Forfeiture" — How Long Will Highway Robbery by Cops Continue?
channel image
What is happening
9193 Subscribers
Shop now
79 views
Published a month ago



The David Knight Show

A national association of 3,100 Sheriffs opposes reform of the scam that steals property from Americans who are NOT charged, NOT found guilty. However, they're right to point out that MULTIPLE bureaucracies do this in some form, removing due process.

For 10% off Gerald Celente's prescient Trends Journal, go to TrendsJournal.com and enter the code KNIGHT


Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com

If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here:

SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show


Or you can send a donation through

Mail: David Knight POB 994 Kodak, TN 37764

Zelle: @[email protected]

Cash App at: $davidknightshow

BTC to: bc1qkuec29hkuye4xse9unh7nptvu3y9qmv24vanh7


Money is only what YOU hold: Go to DavidKnight.gold for great deals on physical gold/silver

Keywords
newschildrendavid knightthe david knight showcpscivil asset forfeiturecafrepublican politicshighway robbery by copsthedavidknightshowsteals property

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket