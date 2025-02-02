EXCLUSIVE: DAVID ICKE EXPOSES THE PSYOP! - The Technocratic Enslavement Of Mankind! (Part 1)

GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson talks with David Icke in part one of a two part interview about the global agenda currently at play as millions fall for the latest manufactured hero worship.

It's almost as if all of the alternative media which had for years called out the "left-right paradigm" forgot everything they knew. This is of course by design. People have been manipulated into believing the establishment is suddenly "anti-establishment." They think they've "won" and they've let their guard down.

Trump's "Israel First" cabinet is cozying up to technocrats pushing mRNA cancer vaccines and artificial intelligence under the guise of "creating jobs" and "saving lives." A mantra we've all heard too many times.

Those in alternative media who would usually call out transhumanism and social credit now rally around a social network that censors people and is being developed as a bank connected social credit system. Why? Because they believe that Elon Musk is here to save them. A man who wants to put chips in their brain attached to a Pentagon funded mesh network. A man pushing World Economic Forum policies like carbon taxes and guaranteed basic income. And if you question Elon or Trump? You're labeled "negative" or "TDS" or a "commie." This is no different than calling out Obama and being labeled a "racist" or a "fascist."

We have reached the height of absurdity as mainstream alternative media cheers on the very people enslaving the population to a technocratic hell. They bow to presidents and technocrats. They bow to the new narrative network set up to Shanghai those that stray out of the mainstream line.

In this video, David Icke explains how the agenda is unfolding, the mainstream alternative media, Elon Musk and Trump worship, technocracy and why after 35 years of being proven right, people still call him "crazy."





Stay tuned for more from WAM and don't miss part 2!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/

Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025