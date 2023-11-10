Anti-Christ rising...

The actions of the so called `west` are pure Evil. Their utter hypocrisy is clearly seen, they criticize Russia and scream `war crimes` but when the attack dog `israel` utterly obliterates women and children seeking refuge in hospitals, they don`t open their filthy , rotten mouths! How is this happening? For decades the so called `west` has been planning to build their Temple in Jerusalem, but they had to convince the world that the idea was godly. They chose Jerusalem because that`s where God had his Temple. They had to first contrive a `state of israel` and convince Christians by telling them that God was restoring Israel, so they had to twist scriptures from the bible to support their crime. They painted God as some sort of hooligan who would just kick the Palestinians out of their land, and protect the fascist-zionists masquerading as God`s Chosen people. God doesn`t need fascists to accomplish anything! After the crucifixion of Jesus, God said he would give people the choice to believe or not. He would not force anything on anybody. But these fascist-zionists are imposing their destruction on the people of Palestine and covering their crimes with bible scriptures. Masons know the bible well and are masters at twisting truth. The state of Israel is the rising of the anti-christ system and you can see how all the leaders of the so called `west` seem to bow down to its dictates. The USA is supplying all the weapons and they are determined to escalate the war , just enough to destroy Jerusalem so they can build their Temple to their god in the `new jerusalem`. Through this abomination they will strive to enslave the entire world. After the war they will impose a digital currency upon the world and dictate that their `christ` be worshipped worldwide. They will use violence worldwide and stamp down any rights people have violently and utterly, until they accomplish their goals. The covid scam was a sort of test to check how difficult it would be to remove freedom step by step and how they could use little dictators and corrupt police and judges worldwide. America has already fallen and it is America who is driving this takeover. All our leaders in the `west` have fallen and they are marching us into a trap that`ll suddenly spring on us like a mouse trap suddenly springs and paralyses the mouse. We are being lulled to sleep like that mouse and if we don`t wake up, it`ll suddenly be sprung on us and we will be totally enslaved. Reject everything from the so called `west` and do not bow down to their dictates.

