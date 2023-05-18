Ukraine Update May 18, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥 According to reliable and confirmed information, on 16 May, Kinnzhal hypersonic missile system hit and completely destroyed a multifunctional radar station as well as five launchers of U.S.-manufactured Patriot surface-to-air missile system in Kiev.

💥The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a long-range sea-based high-precision weapons attack on a large ammunition depot at a ship-repair facility in Nikolayev.

◽️The goals of the strike have been reached. The assigned target has been neutralized.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) Olshana, Petropavlovka and Masyutovka (Kharkov region).

◽️The actions of 6 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Timkovka (Kharkov region), Rozovka, Stelmakhovka and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehicles, as well as 1 Msta-B howitzer.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The units of the 252nd Motorized Rifle Regiment have repelled 2 attacks by the AFU assault groups with the support of 2 tanks close to Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen and 1 tank.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armored personnel carriers, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continued to conduct combat actions against the enemy in the western part of Artyomovsk. The units of the Yug Group of Forces restrained the enemy on the assault units' flanks.

◽️The most difficult situation was in the areas of Krasnoye and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), where Russian troops have repelled seven AFU attacks.

◽️As a result of the Airborne Troops' offensive actions, a more favorable line of defense has been taken.

◽️The attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Yug Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Konstantinovka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

✈️The aviation has made 7 sorties close to Artyomovsk. The Group's artillery has performed 64 firing missions.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the enemy losses were up to 360 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 4 armored personnel carriers, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 British-manufactured L-119 howitzer, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

💥1 munition depot of the AFU 110th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units near Pavlovka, Shevchenko, Chervonoye, Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy losses were up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 servicemen, 2 armored vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 83 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 112 areas during the day.

💥1 AFU command post of Thunder tactical group has been hit close to Kherson.

💥1 command post of the AFU 44th Artillery Brigade has been hit close to Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).

💥1 observation post of the AFU special forces has been hit near Velikiy Island (Kherson region).

💥Air defense facilities have intercepted 9 HIMARS rocket-propelled projectiles.





- Russian Defense Ministry