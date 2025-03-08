Protest in Paris against France’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict, potential deployment of Western troops

Hundreds rally at Place du Palais-Royal, holding signs: "Macron, we won’t die for Ukraine!" Others call for his resignation: "Macron wants war - Macron, get out!"

The demonstration, organized by the Patriots party, follows similar posters appearing across Paris ahead of the rally.

"A world as far as the eye can see this afternoon for peace at the call of the patriots!.. Macron we will not wage your war! Ursula we will not wage your war!" — Florian Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party, commented the video of protests in Paris against France’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict