WORLD POPULATION DECLINE PREDICTIONS OF THE U.N. - WHO IS THE CONSPIRACY THEORIST NOW?!

Link directly to the UN's population prediction page. (You can choose different areas of the world, aswell as for the whole world, what I was showing in this vid.)

https://population.un.org/wpp/Graphs/DemographicProfiles/Line/926

Try showing that page to people, I have made the experience, that many dont even want to look at it...

I know not many people will dig on those kind of pages for information. So I made a video, in the hopes that more people get to know about these OFFICIAL predictions.

And might start to ask themselfes some questions.





The only changes i made on those graphs are the coloration and the additional text that is pointing out things. (black text)

These graphs are released under CC3 license (Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)), so i have to mention my changes. Furthermore i have to mention the license and the source. The source is the UN obviously, as seen by the direct link to the page those graphs can be found.