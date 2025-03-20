''WE ARE NO LONGER A CHRISTIAN NATION'' ☭ BATHHOUSE BARRY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obama: We are no longer a Christian Nation
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmC3IevZiik
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9o0e7h [thanks to https://www.azquotes.com/quote/623906 🖲]
"Whatever we once were, we are no longer just a Christian nation; we are also a Jewish nation, a Muslim nation, a Buddhist nation, a Hindu nation, and a nation of nonbelievers."
"Obama’s 2006 Speech on Faith and Politics". Barack Obama's keynote at the Call to Renewal's Building a Covenant for a New America conference in Washington, D.C., www.nytimes.com. June 28, 2006