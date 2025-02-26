Unconstitutional Laws? Nullification: THE Remedy They Don't Want You to Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nullification is THE rightful remedy for ALL unconstitutional acts - that’s how Thomas Jefferson put it. But he was far from alone. In this episode, get the essential introduction to nullification, highlighting five core principles behind its foundation. This is absolutely crucial if we’re ever going to get back on the path to the constitution and liberty.
Path to Liberty: February 26, 2025