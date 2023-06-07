What Happens When Only One of Partners Is Praying for Divine Truth? Does Dealing With My Emotions Have Positive Effect on Partner? Unloving Relationship, Law of Attraction, Neediness vs Desire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/d_EOGmzJ1Fo
20080926 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Burnie P1
Cut:
1h23m56s - 1h35m09s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“RELATIONSHIPS ARE NOT ABOUT NEEDING ANOTHER PERSON, RELATIONSHIPS ARE COMPLETELY ABOUT DESIRING THE OTHER PERSON. IF I NEED THE OTHER PERSON, I HAVE AN EMOTIONAL INJURY WITHIN ME.”
@ 1h33m27s