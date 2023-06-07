BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Happens When Only One of Partners Is Praying for Divine Truth? Does Dealing With My Emotions Have Positive Effect on Partner? Unloving Relationship, Law of Attraction, Neediness vs Desire
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
31 views • 06/07/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/d_EOGmzJ1Fo

20080926 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Burnie P1


Cut:

1h23m56s - 1h35m09s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************





“RELATIONSHIPS ARE NOT ABOUT NEEDING ANOTHER PERSON, RELATIONSHIPS ARE COMPLETELY ABOUT DESIRING THE OTHER PERSON. IF I NEED THE OTHER PERSON, I HAVE AN EMOTIONAL INJURY WITHIN ME.”

@ 1h33m27s


what is lovesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearreleasing causal emotionschoice based on lovehonesty in relationshipacknowledging the truthunloving relationshipfear of changing my lifenew age law of attractionemotionally attractivefacing my fearschoice to feelconnecting with myselfneediness vs desire
