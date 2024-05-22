© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Objective control of the Iskander cluster missile attack on the Ukrainian Aviatorskoye airbase in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
It seems that the same MiG-29 that was previously damaged by its arrival on April 18 was hit. It is unknown whether this fighter was completely disabled or simply damaged and awaiting repair, but now it is definitely finished.