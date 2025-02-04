RFK Jr passes first vote in confirmation process - 14/13 vote

RFK Jr passes first vote in confirmation process. The Senate Committee just approved Robert F. Kennedy as the head of the Department of Health.

14 Yes, 13 No

Partial description from 'Gateway Pundit'.

This morning, the Senate Finance Committee voted to send RFK Jr.’s nomination on a straight party-line vote of 14-13. But there was tremendous drama surrounding one key swing vote: Senator Bill Cassidy (RINO-LA), who infamously voted to impeach President Trump following the J6 protests.

Cassidy previously expressed concerns regarding RFK. Jr.’s vaccine views. But he announced his support just before the vote.

In his statement, he mentioned “very intense conversations with the White House.” Did he receive a primary threat if he voted no?

“I’ve had very intense conversations with Bobby and the White House over the weekend and even this morning,” Cassidy wrote. “I want to thank VP JD specifically for his honest counsel.”

“With the serious commitments I’ve received from the administration and the opportunity to make progress on the issues we agree on like healthy foods and a pro-American agenda, I will vote yes.”

