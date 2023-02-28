2023.02.28 Disasters Covid Vaxx Pandemics [VIDS & LINKS]

One person dead and at least 13 injured after explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio: Molten debris rained down as building blazed - just weeks after East Palestine toxic train derailed

■ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11773411/Mass-Casualty-Incident-reported-following-explosion-metal-manufacturing-plant-Bedford-Ohio.html





Huge fire burning at Brooklyn warehouse.

■ https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1628074426528063489?s=20





Keeping track, Mayor Pete?! Union Pacific coal train derails in Nebraska - the fourth to topple over in same area in ten months

■ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11776469/Train-derailment-Nebraska-sparks-emergency-response-spate-railway-accidents-continues.html





CDC confirms 100% of reported Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of batches produced & the majority were sent to red Republican States across the USA

■ https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/cdc-confirms-100-of-reported-covid?r=1b6646&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post





Climate Change Conference: The world’s best scientists reveal the truth

■ https://davidicke.com/2023/02/26/climate-change-conference-the-worlds-best-scientists-reveal-the-truth/





Oh SH*T, Bill Gates next pandemic plan just SCREWED all of us | Redacted with Clayton Morris

■ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvfotA9u9vE





CDC Confirms That Majority of Fatal Covid Vaccines Were Knowingly Sent to Red States

■ https://t.me/gregreesevideoreports/349





Doctor Censorship Hidden In $1.7 Trillion Bill: Dr. Joel Zinberg on FDA's Power Grab – Ask Dr. Drew

■ https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/not-just-ivermectin-new-fda-authority-ban-label-uses-alarms-doctors

■ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lp0EJps8kg





Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit





🧿 RELAY BY 🧿



■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv





-----------------

💎TREASURE💎

■ https://tinyurl.com/IvermectinResources

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://www.devolution.link

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net

-----------------