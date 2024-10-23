BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You a Prisoner in Your Own Mind
43 views • 7 months ago

Are You locked up in your own head and you just can't seem to break free, the Eagles said "You can check out any time you like but you can never leave"

I would like to give You the key that unlocks that prison door?

Just who exactly are the Prisoners who are appointed to death?

We have two major problems as human beings we have a sin problem and we have a death problem.

 Jesus came and died on the cross to solve them both.

You can’t earn forgiveness it is a free gift from God to you.

Do this and the sin issue it taken care of permanently.

Remember this truth; “If The Truth set you free then error binds you”

Keywords
