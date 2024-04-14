Live Coverage: Iran Attacks Israel, Putin Threatens WW3





----------

February 4, 2012



My dearest beloved daughter, your loyalty to Me is tested every day. So many try to stop you in your work for Me, yet they cannot do this because of the holy protection afforded you, from the Heavens. Those who try to inflict pain, suffering and abuse on you will be punished. I will not tolerate such action.

Remember it has been foretold that no man can stop the Fire of the Holy Spirit, which will pour forth from My Most Holy Messages, for the whole of mankind.

I ask, therefore, that you continue to ignore the obstacles placed before you and ignore the hatred, for it comes from Satan.

Engage with hatred and it spreads.

Ignore it and it will die, because it cannot find the nourishment it needs to grow and fester.

Now I want you to tell My children that the events foretold in the Book of Revelation are now unfolding in the world.

My children must not be frightened because their faith and their prayers will help dilute the effects of war, genocide, famine and apostasy.

Wars will emerge which involve Iran, Israel, Egypt and Syria. All will become interlinked.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/02/04/wars-involving-iran-israel-egypt-and-syria-interlinked/

