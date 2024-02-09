Pharmacist Ben Fuchs - Healthy, Happy Thyroids Q&A with Ben and Becca - DailywithDoc 1/26/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs discusses what to do to keep you thyroid and related systems happy and healthy. Pharmacist Ben Fuchs speaks on the Thyroid, the energy center of the body. The Thyroid is the top of the Triangle of Disease.
Pharmacist Ben spoke on digestive health, how humans eat for pleasure, T3 & T4 Thyroid hormones.
Questions posed to Pharmacist Ben Fuchs were;
What causes unhealthy bacteria, Mouthwash, FODMAP Foods, Adrenal Glands,
Dysglycemia, Iodine, Hashimoto's disease, How to control the hormone for the Thyroid, Estrogen,
What to do if you don’t have a Thyroid, Lichen Planus, How to get off hormone medication safely. Sandifer syndrome
