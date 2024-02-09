Pharmacist Ben Fuchs - Healthy, Happy Thyroids Q&A with Ben and Becca - DailywithDoc 1/26/24

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs discusses what to do to keep you thyroid and related systems happy and healthy. Pharmacist Ben Fuchs speaks on the Thyroid, the energy center of the body. The Thyroid is the top of the Triangle of Disease.

Pharmacist Ben spoke on digestive health, how humans eat for pleasure, T3 & T4 Thyroid hormones.





Questions posed to Pharmacist Ben Fuchs were;

What causes unhealthy bacteria, Mouthwash, FODMAP Foods, Adrenal Glands,

Dysglycemia, Iodine, Hashimoto's disease, How to control the hormone for the Thyroid, Estrogen,

What to do if you don’t have a Thyroid, Lichen Planus, How to get off hormone medication safely. Sandifer syndrome





STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





** Now on Apple TV

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926





** Now on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections





** Now on Roku TV

https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca





Follow Us On Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews





Follow Us On Facebook: / criticalhealthnews





Follow Us On YouTube:/ @criticalhealthnews





⁠Follow Us On Twitter: / dailywithdoc





Follow Us On iHeartRadio:

https://iheart.com/podcast/119135605/⁠

⁠

Follow Us On Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...





Follow Us On Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





Follow Us On CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?...





Follow Us On RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/dailywithdoc-...





Follow Us On Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264...





⁠Follow Us On Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





Follow Us On Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da... ⁠





Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com