MALCOLM ROBERTS ON "CLIMATE CHANGE" Think you really own your property? Think again.

"FABULOUS short speech by Malcolm Roberts, who is probably the best truth-teller in the Aussie parliament. He talks about the ridiculously anti-scientific “climate change” bullshit that they’re using to justify the taking of farmers’ land and exercise total control over the human population with food. Not to mention depopulation. The concept of property ownership is one of the ideological foundational concepts of individual freedom — “property tax” is entirely illegal and constitutes both theft and totalitarianism."