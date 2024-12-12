© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Beet Hummus
Ingredients:
• 1 (15oz) can chickpeas
• 3 T Organic Freeze-Dried Beet Juice Powder
• 1 lemon juiced
• Pinch Health Ranger Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
• 3 cloves fresh or roasted garlic
• 1/3 c. tahini
• ¼ c. EVOO
Directions:
• Blend chickpeas in food processor and blend until smooth
• Add remaining ingredients and blend until creamy and smooth
• Enjoy with warm pita bread and fresh veggies