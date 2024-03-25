Privileged Thinking & Ethnic Cleansing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the hundreds of Israelis working in collaboration with the Israeli military to block desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians told journalist Jeremy Loffredo the best way to end the war is a forced transfer of all Palestinians from Gaza to Europe. He said after that, he would "totally" live in Gaza.