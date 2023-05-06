© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/5/2023 【Nicole on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks】Over the past few decades, the SEC has allowed hundreds of CCP state-owned enterprises, including PLA-owned ones, to be listed in the US stock market and imposed different regulatory standards on these enterprises compared to US and other foreign companies. We can’t trust the SEC.#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
5/5/2023 【妮可做客the Outside of the Beltway John Fredericks Show】妮可：在过去的几十年里，SEC让上百家中共国企包括中共军方企业在美国上市，并对中共这些企业实行与美国和其他国家企业不同的监管标准，所以不能相信SEC
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
