BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MODEL & ASSISTANT TO WORLD CHAMPION BOXER KILLED BY VAXX POISON (PROBABLE)
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
455 views • 04/15/2023

GONE TOO SOON Floyd Mayweather’s beloved assistant Marikit ‘Kitchie’ Laurico dies aged 47 as boxer’s family pay tribute
BOXING legend Floyd Mayweather's long-time assistant has passed away suddenly.
Marikit "Kitchie" Laurico died at age 47 after a relationship with boxing legend Mayweather for decades.
Some reports claim she was feeling ill after a recent trip to Dubai, but recent posts seem to indicate she was on the mend.
The cause of her death has not been confirmed, though some reports claim it was a heart attack.
Mayweather's daughter posted a tribute to the late Marikit, saying: "This doesn’t feel real… my heart is so heavy. You were more than just my dad’s assistant you were family.
"You were the definition of someone with a good heart, you always lifted people up and made them feel good about themselves.
"There’s no one like you will truly be missed, love you forever."

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
vaccinefloyd mayweatherkitchie laurico
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy