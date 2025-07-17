Just another US-funded Israeli war: interview Max Blumenthal - George Galloway

I am sharing this video from George Galloway, MOATS, interview with Max Blumenthal on July 16, 2025. At Rumble and YouTube.

'INTERVIEW: Just another US-funded Israeli war'

Netanyahu wants to pivot away from Gaza. Any time he has to face the jailhouse music he launches another attack. He has to continue perpetual regional war to stay in power. Plus call for al-Julani's killing

