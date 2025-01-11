Sam Shoemate - Cybertruck Bomber Matt Livelsberger’s Email Reveals NEW Evidence | SRS #155

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam Shoemate is an intelligence officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army, Retired). On December 31st, Sam received an email allegedly from Matthew Livelsberger - who would be named as the perpetrator in the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck at Trump Tower the following day. In this episode of the Shawn Ryan Show, Shoemate brings forward critical information and allegations that cast doubt on the “mainstream” narratives surrounding this event - and many others.
Join this channel to get access to perks:
/ @shawnryanshow
Shawn Ryan Show Links
SUBSCRIBE: / @shawnryanshow
Sign up: https://shawnryanshow.com/pages/newsl...
Support the Show: / vigilanceelite
Download Free Content: https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...
Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...
Follow on TikTok: / shawnryanshow
Follow on Instagram: / shawnryanshow
Follow on Facebook: / shawnryanshow
Follow on X: / shawnryanshow
SRS Podcast Playlist: • Shawn Ryan Show Podcast
#vigilanceelite #shawnryanshow
Sam Shoemate Links:
https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releas...
Shawn Ryan Show Sponsors:
https://unplugged.com/shawnryan
00:00 Introduction and Gifts
05:26 The Shocking Email
09:49 The Manifesto
15:10 Unveiling the Gravitic Propulsion System
20:17 Connecting the Dots
28:25 FBI and CID Involvement
35:28 Tesla Incident Theory
40:18 Drone and UAP Concerns
52:32 Iranian Missiles and Border Security
58:43 Call to Action for Community Safety