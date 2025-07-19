BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Melbourne Freedom Rally 19 July 2025 - part 2
Lightpath
Lightpath
9 views • 2 months ago

Part 2 of two videos of today's rally, this one covering the last speech and the strange young man who put on a bit of an act with us. He whispered, "The Police will come and get you all... and you don't live in the housing commission so why should I take you seriously", and more besides. Though gentle enough, we had to be polite and careful to hold our ground. Our speaking in the Bourke Street Mall will draw unusual responses and to expect it. As usual, the topics were all about government and corporate corruption. We aren't through the woods yet but there is plenty to hope for. Justice will come to the wicked.  

Keywords
freedomjusticerallygovernment corruptionpolitemelbournecorporate corruptioncarefulyoung manbourke street mall
