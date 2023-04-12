Host Sean Duffy Admits to Attending Latin Mass [Slams Chris Wray for His Criminal Assault on Christians]

Now the FBI is infiltrating Catholic parishes!

On Tuesday FOX Business Network (FBN) Sean Duffy, a conservative Catholic who attends Latin mass, weighed in on the latest FBI scandal. Sean believes we are just scratching the surface on this FBI scandal.

Sean Duffy: I often go to Latin Mass and listen. I served in Congress as well, Congressman Jordan, and of all the places you’d want to look for radical extremism, those who go to the Catholic Mass are the least likely people to be radical extremists. They are the nicest, holiest, most generous people you’ll come across. But they don’t agree with the regime. The regime says, if you don’t agree with us on abortion and politics, we’re going to come for you. Listen, when I first read this, Jim, listen, this was a memo. But now as we dig a little deeper, we find out that they had an undercover agent inside one of the churches that helped them produce the memos. They’ve already infiltrated the church and wanted to go even further. I wonder if this is just the beginning. Are we just getting the what FBI is doing to spy on Americans?