Scarlet Sails celebration: Thousands of people sing the Russian anthem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of people sing the Russian anthem during the Scarlet Sails celebration
St. Petersburg held the great traditional celebration known as Scarlet Sails. It is the gift the city gives to all the school graduates of the year: children graduating from high school, who at this time begin their adult life.