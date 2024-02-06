Docudrama Movie Director: Open Border Terrorism Threat 'Beyond Belief'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A self-described registered Democrat who is the director of a new docudrama called 'America Invaded' says that with the border crisis continuing to grow it has now exposed the nation to more of a terrorism threat than during the days leading up to 9/11. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: