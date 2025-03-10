America Is A Premium Market

External Revenue

* If you want access to this market, there is going to be a toll.

* That will work to the benefit of the American people.

* It will drive high value-added (a) manufacturing jobs and (b) investments back to the U.S.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 4325 (10 March 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6qflc2-episode-4325-three-prong-approach-to-securing-american-sovereignty.html