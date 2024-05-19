Babylon is fallen: Roman Catholic church sings praises to Lucifer!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Bless Abundantly
The Vatican is home to satan as the dragon, which is satan in Revelation 12:9, gives its power, seat and authority to the Vatican beast in Revelation 13:2. And now, you have choir singers singing to Lucifer!
