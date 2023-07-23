BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS Will Destroy America... Here's How To Protect Yourself _ Charlie Robinson (Monero Magazine)
Alfa and Omega
Alfa and Omega
628 views • 07/23/2023

Mirrored from : https://vigilante.tv/w/v5frwNZwrwuYVV7Cmc77oK

Monero Magazine is a Monero news sharing website that shares a percentage of revenue with content creators. (Launching 2023)

LIKE & SUBSCRIBE to stay up to date with all things Monero.

We sat down with Charlie Robinson to discuss:

Controlled Demolition of the American Empire
America’s Support Pillars
How Will It Play Out?
Who Are “They”?

Donation Address: 86uf1SreysKGkF8Gv6uGJE2TK2SAw59Er2sCYxRJQ96aDaNYeXPnbTD4Th3tVHGo5vd2A1YTDW4LcfZm4zmHUwZKR7Ffb6q

ALL DONATIONS WILL BE USED TO SPREAD MONERO!!!

00:00 - 00:17 Welcome, Charlie
00:17 - 07:53 Destruction of American Empire
07:53 - 16:12 Americas Support Pillars & Detonator 1
6:12 - 20:47 Events & Timelines
20:47 - 25:01 Why Destroy America
25:02 - 28:15 Who Are "They"?
28:15 - 30:24 How Do We Save Ourselves?
30:24 - 31:28 Thank You, Charlie

empirecontrolleddemolitionmonero
