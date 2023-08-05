Do These Exercises Today! | Barbara O’Neill EP4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is high intensity interval training (HIIT) and why is it so popular? Barbara O’Neill looks at the benefits of HIIT. Learn what happens within your cells during HIIT to see why it’s so effective at burning fat, strengthening muscle, and slowing the aging process.
She also looks at the benefits of rebounding. Learn why nothing beats rebounding for lymphatic drainage, and how you can strengthen your whole body simply by rebounding a few minutes each day.
