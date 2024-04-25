CHP Talks: Regina Watteel—Exposing Fisman’s Fraud!

April 25, 2024: My guest this week is Regina Watteel, author of Fisman’s Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science. Regina Watteel holds a Phd. in Statistics from the University of Western Ontario and has a strong background in the sciences. She has served as a consultant to medical practitioners, social scientists and various levels of government. She also served as the principal statistician for an Ottawa-based economics consulting firm that specialized in econometrics, program evaluation, business-case development and risk-benefit analysis. In this episode, we discuss her book and the fraudulent work of David Fisman and his colleagues who passed off biased opinion as science and who vilified a whole class of citizens for exercising their Charter Rights.

I highly recommend viewers and listeners to read Dr. Watteel’s book for themselves. She has done us all a great service by exposing the works of darkness.

You can purchase Ms. Watteel’s book here:

https://www.amazon.ca/Fismans-Fraud-Rise-Canadian-Science/dp/1988363241





