Illegal Alien receives FREE Rent, Cash, Medicare, Airfare, 3 meals... EVERYTHING.

In New York City migrants were already receiving free rent, free food and now are receiving FREE LAWYERS, FREE MEDICARE, and FREE FLIGHTS. This is insane and unfair to US citizens.





YouTuber Nick Shirley has posted a man-on-the-street interview with an illegal alien in New York, who detailed the shocking amount of goods and services he has received at taxpayers’ expense.





The interview begins with Shirley asking the migrant how long he has been staying at the Watson Hotel, and if he had to pay for it.





“Two months. … No, no, we don’t pay. It is totally free. It is a help that the state gives us,” the illegal immigrant says, in Spanish.





The illegal immigrant also details the “good service” he is given at the hotel, including free “breakfast, lunch, dinner, everything.”