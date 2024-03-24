BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Illegal Alien receives FREE Rent, Cash, Medicare, Airfare, 3 meals... EVERYTHING.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
150 views • 03/24/2024

 In New York City migrants were already receiving free rent, free food and now are receiving FREE LAWYERS, FREE MEDICARE, and FREE FLIGHTS. This is insane and unfair to US citizens.


YouTuber Nick Shirley has posted a man-on-the-street interview with an illegal alien in New York, who detailed the shocking amount of goods and services he has received at taxpayers’ expense.


The interview begins with Shirley asking the migrant how long he has been staying at the Watson Hotel, and if he had to pay for it.


“Two months. … No, no, we don’t pay. It is totally free. It is a help that the state gives us,” the illegal immigrant says, in Spanish.


The  illegal immigrant also details the “good service” he is given at the hotel, including free “breakfast, lunch, dinner, everything.”

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy