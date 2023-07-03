BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Climate Hustle [2016 - Chris Rogers]
135 views • 07/03/2023

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/climatehustle/195311991 https://www.climatehustle2.com

https://web.archive.org/web/20220424114445/https://www.climatehustle2.com

https://www.youtube.com/@ClimateHustle/videos


CLIMATE HUSTLE is a groundbreaking new documentary that leads viewers on a fact-finding and often-hilarious journey through the propaganda-laced world of global warming claims. Hosted by award-winning investigative journalist Marc Morano and produced by CFACT and CDR Communications, CLIMATE HUSTLE tears the cover off of global warming hype, and exposes the myths and exaggerations of this multi-billion dollar issue.

CLIMATE HUSTLE was the #1 movie in America during its one-night theater event in May (per screen average), and had enthusiastic audiences in 400 theaters, with sell-outs in multiple cities! WorldNetDaily said CLIMATE HUSTLE “could be the most important movie of the year” while Audiences Everywhere said “this audience is the most expressive I’ve sat with in a long, long time.”

hoaxpoliticsclimate changeglobal warmingslavepropagandacarbonpolicecontrolgovernmentnwoweatherrothschildmanipulationrockefellerpoliticiansdepopulationslaveryal gorebill gatesgretafootprintservitude
