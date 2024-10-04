© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USS Bulkeley launching missiles
❗️Video released by the US Navy shows the moment the USS Bulkeley Destroyer ship fires an interceptor targeting an Iranian missile heading towards Israel on 1 October.
According to the US Naval Forces, the Destroyer has the aegis weapons system designed for ballistic missile defense.
A spokesperson for the US Navy said "multiple missiles" are believed to have been successfully engaged.