Biblical UFO Deceptions-Ep 51-Total Eclipse, Remote Viewing, & Bad Entities - Sat April 13, 2024

In this episode Dr. John talks about what happened with April 8, 2024 eclipse. The Zoom call he had with Dr. Courtney Brown, PhD of Farsight.com and courtneybrown.com. And how bad entities are in charge of the government and planet Earth. And that Earth is a prison planet. Plus according to the Farsight website doesn't believe Jesus died on the cross. Also we will be reading from the scriptures from John 1: 3, 10; 1 Corinthians 8: 6; Colossians 1: 16; Hebrews 1: 2; Matthew 24: 1 - 14.

1) Saturday April 20, 2024 - Zealous for Zion Ministries Passover Seder Dinner - Community Coming Together For Unity Passover Gathering - 12:30pm - Welcome Gathering: Main Event - 1pm to 5pm - Cost $44.00 or greater appreciated in advance to save your seats - RSVP SEATING IS LIMITED CALL TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY AT 954-245-9172 - Dinner selections: Chicken, Fish, Vegan. Lamb is available Special Request - Event Venue: FROST PARK 300 NE 2ND STREET, DANIA BEACH, FL 33004

2) AUTHOR, SPEAKER, RESEARCHER, & FILMMAKER - L.A. MARZULLI - ROSWELL AND THE DAYS OF CHAOS : FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2024 - 6:30pm - 9:00pm; SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2024 - 9:00am - 11:30am Lunch 12:30pm - 3:00pm.... Please register at calvarychurchfl.churchcenter.com

If you want to attend our community and be apart of the podcast please send your email and phone number to the email below:

Contact email: [email protected]

If you would like to donate. Please use this link:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO

You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bichute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries

Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?

https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF