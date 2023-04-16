CIA Larry Johnson: “What’s Coming IS WORSE THAN A WORLD WAR, THIS IS SERIOUS” in Exclusive Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says the leaks attributed to Jack Teixeria are part of a disinformation campaign prepared at the highest level for the “crash landing” that is coming; in U.S. foreign policy, in regards to China and most especially in Ukraine.
Source - The Truthseeker