My Take on Milei Preaching Small Government and Freedom in Davos

Today we will touch upon Argentine President Milei's visit to the World Economic Forum annual conference in Davos, Switzerland.
I will give my opinion on what is going on and why the über globalist club chaired by Klaus Schwab would invite someone like Javier Milei to speak at the WEF.
Milei, of course, has been championing small government, free markets and the abolition of central banks and legal tender laws, and that stance is diametrically opposed to the stakeholder system that Klaus Schwab espouses.
The Origins of the World Economic Forum Go Back to the Third Reich.: https://www.maneco64.net/post/the-origins-of-the-world-economic-forum-go-back-to-the-third-reich
🎥 Watch the entire Milei Davos Speech HERE:
https://rumble.com/v47ta2u-wefs-globalist-plot-called-out-directly-to-their-smug-faces-by-javier-milei.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=22
🎥 Javier Milei slams the west for ‘abandoning freedom for socialism’ in Davos - Link to the whole speech in description underneath the video
https://rumble.com/v47t96x-javier-milei-slams-the-west-for-abandoning-freedom-for-socialism-in-davos.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=22
