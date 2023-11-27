BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Financial Expert Reveals ‘Retirement Lie’ and Importance of Relationships - Joel Malick
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
25 views • 11/27/2023


Joel Malick has two decades of experience in the financial services industry. He understands the non-financial challenges retirees can face, as they catapult into retirement. Joel describes retirement as a time in many people's lives when they can find themselves feeling disappointed with what they hoped it would be. Joel is the co-author of Afterwork: An Honest Discussion About the Retirement Lie and How to Live a Future Worthy of Dreams. In his book, he talks about some of the most important aspects needed to pursue a fulfilling retirement - one that's more about relationships and serving others than it is about seeking self happiness in pursuit of the retirement dream. He encourages people to find personal purpose and achieve a balanced lifestyle, even amidst retirement. 



TAKEAWAYS


You can be “on mission” even in life’s seemingly mundane moments and we are wired to use our gifts to serve others


Joel assists people in trying to reshape their expectations so that they are more accurate and realistic


Joel explains in detail the key things that everyone needs to do before they hit retirement


Relationships and face-to-face quality time with others are vitally important, especially amid retirement



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Tune In to the Program: https://counterculturemom.com/

The Retirement Lie video: https://bit.ly/491QAvL

Afterwork book: https://amzn.to/3MTnmpi


🔗 CONNECT WITH AFTERWORK

Website: https://www.theafterwork.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yourafterwork

Podcast: https://www.theafterwork.net/podcast


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOEL MALICK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joel.malick.5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joel.malick/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joelmalick/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

retirementfinancialdebtfinancesauthormortgagesavingstina griffincounter culture mom showjoel malick
