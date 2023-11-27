Financial Expert Reveals ‘Retirement Lie’ and Importance of Relationships - Joel Malick



Joel Malick has two decades of experience in the financial services industry. He understands the non-financial challenges retirees can face, as they catapult into retirement. Joel describes retirement as a time in many people's lives when they can find themselves feeling disappointed with what they hoped it would be. Joel is the co-author of Afterwork: An Honest Discussion About the Retirement Lie and How to Live a Future Worthy of Dreams. In his book, he talks about some of the most important aspects needed to pursue a fulfilling retirement - one that's more about relationships and serving others than it is about seeking self happiness in pursuit of the retirement dream. He encourages people to find personal purpose and achieve a balanced lifestyle, even amidst retirement.







TAKEAWAYS





You can be “on mission” even in life’s seemingly mundane moments and we are wired to use our gifts to serve others





Joel assists people in trying to reshape their expectations so that they are more accurate and realistic





Joel explains in detail the key things that everyone needs to do before they hit retirement





Relationships and face-to-face quality time with others are vitally important, especially amid retirement







