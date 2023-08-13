© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Walsh Clip || Police Arrest An Autistic Teenager For 'Homophobia' | Ep. 1203
Today on the Matt Walsh Show, an autistic girl in the UK was dragged out of her home and arrested for making an allegedly "homophobic" comment. Freedom of speech doesn't exist across most of the western world, and our country is headed in the same direction.
Also, the new CEO of Twitter explains their new content moderation policies. I have concerns. Suicide reaches an all time high, and nobody seems interested in talking about what's really driving the problem. And a blue collar folk singer who lives out in the woods in Virginia has gone massively viral with his new song. We'll play a clip for you and you'll see why.
