BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Matt Walsh Clip || Police Arrest An Autistic Teenager For 'Homophobia'
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
63 views • 08/13/2023

Matt Walsh Clip || Police Arrest An Autistic Teenager For 'Homophobia' | Ep. 1203


Today on the Matt Walsh Show, an autistic girl in the UK was dragged out of her home and arrested for making an allegedly "homophobic" comment. Freedom of speech doesn't exist across most of the western world, and our country is headed in the same direction.


Also, the new CEO of Twitter explains their new content moderation policies. I have concerns. Suicide reaches an all time high, and nobody seems interested in talking about what's really driving the problem. And a blue collar folk singer who lives out in the woods in Virginia has gone massively viral with his new song. We'll play a clip for you and you'll see why.


Full Ep.1203:


https://rumble.com/v36ls0w-police-arrest-an-autistic-teenager-for-homophobia-ep.-1203.html


Click here to join the member exclusive portion of my show: https://utm.io/ueSEm


Keywords
free speechtransgenderismmatt walsh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy