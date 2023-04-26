Technocracy: What Comes Next? Episode 1 - The Greater Reset, the Blessed Hope

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For thousands of years a controversy has raged between Satan and Christ over the authority of God. "You will be like God... You will not surely die... I will ascend..."
Where the God of the Bible is a God of freedom, the adversary seeks the opposite - enslavement of body, mind and soul.
It's death versus life. Darkness versus light. Demoralization versus hope.