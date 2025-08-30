BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Beer and Gears' Beer Gear: Testing Tasting Glasses
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
3 views • 2 weeks ago

*Sadly I have no idea where the 1st minute of this video is. Looks like the camera just didn't record it.


We take a look at the 2 big names in taster glasses, a style specific high end glass and an old stand by you've seen many times before.


Hit me up if you have any questions.


Please leave a thumbs up, comment or share this around


Thank you


Skal!


E.


I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear


https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr


https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/


https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr


https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear


https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015


https://parler.com/BeerandGear/


https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1


https://rumble.com/beerandgear

beerandgearbeer-geartasting-glassesteku-taster-glassluigi-bormioli-tastersempli-monti-taste-box-ipaelevated-craft-pint
