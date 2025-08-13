Trump talks second meeting with Putin & Zelensky.

❗️ TRUMP-PUTIN TO MEET AT ALASKA MILITARY BASE

CNN reports: Anchorage's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson selected for historic summit due to "maximum security capabilities", according to 2 White House officials.

CBS, citing sources, reports that the U.S. is looking for a location to hold a meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Zelensky late next week.

Zelensky again spoke out against withdrawing Ukrainian forces from Donbass — a move that media report is being discussed by Trump and Putin as part of a possible peace deal.

“As for my position — it has not changed, because it is based on the foundation of Ukraine’s Constitution. Until the Constitution of the state is changed, the position of the guarantor of this Constitution cannot change. Today we discussed these issues, which are, of course, very difficult. I want to emphasize immediately: any questions concerning the territorial integrity of our state cannot be discussed without taking into account our country, our people, the will of the state, and the will of our people, as enshrined in Ukraine’s Constitution,” Zelensky said.