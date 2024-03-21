Come Jesus Come | Stephen McWhirter (Acoustic) | Lyrics

This is one of the most powerful voices I’ve ever heard, and "Come Jesus Come" is one of the most gripping songs I’ve heard in a very long time.

I’m relatively sure most will see this song as being about the return of our Lord Jesus Christ at His second coming. Personally, as a narrow way walker, I see this song as twofold.

I was completely taken by it as a cry for Jesus to come and reveal Himself to all who entered, in truth, at the strait gate and walked the narrow way that leadeth unto eternal life at the end of the road. (Mt 7:14)





LYRICS:

Sometimes I fall to my knees and pray

Come Jesus come Let today be the day

Sometimes I feel like I’m gonna break

But I’m holding on to a hope that won’t fade





Come Jesus Come we’ve been waiting so long

For the day you return to heal every hurt and right every wrong

We need you right now Come and turn this around

Deep down I know this world isn’t home

Come Jesus come

Come Jesus come





There’ll be no war and there’ll be no chains

When Jesus comes let today be the day

He’ll come for the weak and the strong just the same

And all will believe in the power of His name





Come Jesus Come we’ve been waiting so long

For the day You return to heal every hurt and right every wrong

We need you right now come and turn this around

Deep down I know this world isn’t home

Come Jesus come

Come Jesus come





One day He’ll come, and we’ll stand face to face

Come and lay it all down, cause it might be today

The time is right now, there’s no need to wait

Your past will be washed by rivers of grace





Come Jesus Come we’ve been waiting so long

For the day You return to heal every hurt and right every wrong

We need you right now come and turn this around

Deep down I know this world isn’t home

Come Jesus come

Come Jesus come

Come Jesus come

Come,

Come Jesus come

____________________________

Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; (Titus 2:13)















