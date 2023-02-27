COVID was just the beginning Climate lockdowns are the next stage of the Great Reset agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen Show
Feb 24, 2023
Pro-freedom activist and author Marc Morano explains how COVID lockdowns were a mere precursor to the climate lockdowns now being discussed by our elites. Morano also suggests practical ways to fight the ongoing implementation of the Great Reset agenda.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aoc5q-covid-was-just-the-beginning-climate-lockdowns-are-the-next-stage-of-the-gr.html