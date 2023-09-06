BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OPRAH USED FIREFIGHTERS TO PROTECT HER MASSIVE MANSION DURING MAUI FIRE🔥WHISTLEBLOWER SILENCED🚨👀
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
398 views • 09/06/2023

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@bennyjohnson


How did Oprah get private firefighters while Maui burned?!


SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

https://link.chtbl.com/hDPO8U2P


Sign up for The Benny Newsletter:

https://www.bennyjohnson.com/newsletter


Follow Benny on All of His Channels:

https://www.bennyjohnson.com/socials


Now - VfB's exposé [thanks to TimTruth] on tranny murderer Steve Calanog; on -scene at the California (((wildfires))) of 2017, as well as the Maui Massacre [John Pelletier is not the only scumbag playing dual roles]:


https://www.instagram.com/old_black_lizard/ 🏳️‍🌈🦄🍆💉💩😋


Interview with EPA's Steve Calanog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ALaH18TW58


SoilTac:

https://ecologycenter.org/blog/remediations-strategies-for-urban-soils-an-evening-with-steve-calanog-92613/

epadewoprah winfreybenny johnsonscumbaggeryland theftmauifiressteve calanogsoiltac
