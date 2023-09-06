OPRAH USED FIREFIGHTERS TO PROTECT HER MASSIVE MANSION DURING MAUI FIRE🔥WHISTLEBLOWER SILENCED🚨👀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/@bennyjohnson
How did Oprah get private firefighters while Maui burned?!
https://link.chtbl.com/hDPO8U2P
https://www.bennyjohnson.com/newsletter
https://www.bennyjohnson.com/socials
Now - VfB's exposé [thanks to TimTruth] on tranny murderer Steve Calanog; on -scene at the California (((wildfires))) of 2017, as well as the Maui Massacre [John Pelletier is not the only scumbag playing dual roles]:
https://www.instagram.com/old_black_lizard/ 🏳️🌈🦄🍆💉💩😋
Interview with EPA's Steve Calanog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ALaH18TW58
SoilTac:
https://ecologycenter.org/blog/remediations-strategies-for-urban-soils-an-evening-with-steve-calanog-92613/