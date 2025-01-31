Angelic Invasion - Pierre Sabak Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/01/31/angelic-invasion-ufology/





Pierre Sabak returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss his latest book "Angelic Invasion." Pierre goes over some of the terms and concepts behind his book. This is an extremely timely interview given all that is happening in UFOLOGY at the present time. The discussion also covers the nature of extraterrestrial entities, their communication methods, and the significance of plasma in these interactions.





In Part 2 Pierre discusses Reincarnation, the Plasma Electric Nature of the Universe and much more.