🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 TRUMP HAS JUST EXPOSED A MAJOR MEDIA CHILD PREDATOR RING🍕 🕵️‍♂️🔥 LINKED TO PIZZAGATE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
311 views • 2 months ago

Trump Prosecutors Arrest Mainstream Media 'Pedophile Ring' Behind Pizzagate Cover-Up


I totally see why a lot of people aren’t on board with this guy and think he might be part of some shady agenda. That said, some of the stuff he shares is pretty eye-opening, even if he is just trying to keep everyone a bit puzzled.


The FBI has just blown the lid off one of the most explosive cover-ups in modern history.


A covert ring of journalists and fact-checkers—tasked with discrediting and burying the Pizzagate story—has been exposed. But they weren’t just protecting the pedophile elite.


They were part of it.


This wasn’t just media manipulation. It was complicity. And as the arrests begin, the world is finally seeing the truth: the very people who called it a “conspiracy theory” were committing the crimes all along.


OG Source: The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/v6vhbwh-trump-prosecutors-arrest-mainstream-media-pedophile-ring-behind-pizzagate-c.html


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/Lu4yr2ELiBde/


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9yvsse [thanks to https://imgflip.com/i/9yust5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIH0HHTgQa8 and https://deepnewz.com/crime/washington-post-editor-legro-charged-child-pornography-possession-d157f457 🖲]


HERE IS THE UNCENSORED IMAGE: https://imgflip.com/i/9ytqbn

Keywords
pizzagatefrazzledripthe peoples voiceworldwide child sex trafficking ringmulti pronged offensive
