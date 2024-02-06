🔥 Battle Footage from Tsar's Hunt in #Avdeyevka⚡️

❗️Video clips from #Avdeyevka (from the city itself) arrive extremely slowly.

🎬 In the video, the southern bridgehead of the Russian army in #Avdeyevka is one of the outlying three streets located behind the "Tsarskaya Okhota" (Tsar's Hunt).

▪️ The boys from the 47th AFU Brigade on the Bradley tried to knock the Russian Infantry out of the building with a dashing cavalry charge. However, the American miracle immediately hit a mine.

▪️ Two militants fled in horror, and at least one was left to burn down in a damaged Bradley.

📌 That's because the stormtroopers of the Russian Army have carefully read the regulations, and they know that if they break through the front, the enemy will inevitably try to counterattack, and therefore it is worth throwing a bunch of surprises at him. Which was done, actually. 😊



